See The First Time Nirvana Ever Played “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

Video has surfaced of the first time Nirvana ever performed the song “Smells Like Teen Spirit”.

Footage from the show has been uploaded to YouTube, taken from an April 17th, 1991 gig at Seattle’s OK Hotel where they played the song for the first time live – with different lyrics and a longer, more sprawling arrangement.

Nirvana’s first public performance of Smells Like Teen Spirit took place at the Seattle’s OK Hotel on April 17, 1991https://t.co/seiNFrXsrT — Classic Rock Magazine (@ClassicRockMag) September 24, 2020

The performance came shortly before the band made Nevermind – in fact, the show was staged to help raise enough gas money to drive to L.A. for the recording sessions.

Ever see a band before they were famous? Did you have a feeling they were going to be big?