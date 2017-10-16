X96 presents The Aces with Brogan Kelby for $1.96!

X96 gives you the opportunity to discover new music–live–with Utah’s own The Aces on October 28th at Velour in Provo! Tickets are on sale now for the bargain price of only $1.96. Buy them now before they sell out!

These four young ladies are from Utah County and have been touring the world. See them now in an intimate venue while you can! Joining them on October 28th is special guest Brogan Kelby.