Geek News on the Radio for October 16th, 2017

New Black Panther Trailer!

New Mutants trailer!

X-Men and Channing Tatum is happening!

Three years after he initially signed on for the movie, Channing Tatum is finally going to get to play card-throwing mutant Gambit in a spin-off of the X-Men film franchise. It’s been a long road to develop Gambit, which has already seen directors Rupert Wyatt and Doug Liman drop out of the project. Now though, with a release date and a director, it looks like all systems are go. Gambit will follow in the footsteps of Deadpool with a release in the middle of February–specifically, February 14, 2019. So start planning your Valentine’s Day accordingly. The film hails from 20th Century Fox and will be set in the same X-Menuniverse as Deadpool, Logan, and the upcoming New Mutants. As previously reported, Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski is set to helm Gambit with a script from Josh Zetumer. Tatum will produce the film, alongside Reid Carolin, Simon Kinberg, and Lauren Shuler Donner.

Batman Animated Series will be on Blu-Ray!

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Batman: The Animated Series, considered by many (including us!) to be the benchmark by which all animated superhero shows are measured. Creator Bruce Timm, along with series producer Alan Burnett and voice artists Kevin Conroy and Tara Strong gathered at New York Comic-Con to celebrate the show’s legacy, and also to make one very special announcement to the fans. Announced at the panel by Warner Brothers animation publicist Gary Miereanu (via Polygon), the entire run of Batman: The Animated Series is coming to high definition Blu-ray next year. No other details such as release date or price point were confirmed at the panel, but Miereanu said it’ll be “later” in 2018 when it arrives — so we imagine sometime in the fourth quarter of the year.

The Addams Family is getting an animation… Again!

Originally created by cartoonist Charlie Addams back in 1938, The Addams Familyhas gone on to enjoy a number of successful adaptations over the years. In 1964, a live-action TV series starring John Astin and Carolyn Jones as Gomez and Morticia Addams came to ABC, with a Halloween TV movie inspired by the show airing in 1977. The fearsome family saw a revival of sorts in the early 90s with a pair of live-action films starring Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloydand Christina Ricci. The series was rebooted once more in the late 90s with Tim Curry and Daryl Hannah stepping in for a TV movie, followed by another live-action TV series. However, there’s been a pair of animated The Addams Family projects in the past as well. Hanna-Barbera Productions capitalized on the success of the live-action series by producing an animated series in 1973 that took the title family on a road trip. The 90s films inspired a more direct adaptation in a second animated series in 1992 with Astin reprising his original role. Now, news of an animated feature film based on The Addams Family has us interested in seeing what the 21st century can do for the very old-fashioned family. And as THR reports, director Conrad Vernon will be the one to usher them in.

Bill and Ted 3 “Face the Music”

Keanu Reeves has been talking about making Bill and Ted 3 for almost 10 years now, and it seems like every few months, the project inches its way a bit closer to production. Now it’s perhaps the closest yet, because Reeves revealed at NYCC that the long-brewing movie has an actual title, and one that’s particularly relevant for the music-loving doofuses at the center of the would-be trilogy: Bill and Ted Face The Music. Read more about the new movie below. Reeves revealed the new title at a New York Comic Con panel for his new movie Replicas, and he dropped the latest update about what the film will be about (via Indiewire):

