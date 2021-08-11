You Can Have Dinner With Rammstein’s Till Lindeman For Just $117,000

Here’s your chance to have dinner with a rock star – for the low, low price of just $117,000.

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann is selling NFT’s of his digital art for 100,000 Euros – roughly $117,000 – each.

To sweeten the deal, you’ll get to fly to Moscow to have dinner with Lindeman himself, with flight, hotel, and visas all handled for you.

Only ten of the digital tokens exist – and for some reason, no one has ponied up a hundred grand so all ten are currently still available.

Have Dinner With RAMMSTEIN's Till Lindemann In Moscow For Only $117,000 https://t.co/Al2PN83FRh pic.twitter.com/zW45Kh5Tm4 — Metal Injection (@metalinjection) August 11, 2021

Do you understand the whole NFT craze? If you could have dinner with any rock star, who would it be?