Boner of the Day for August 12th, 2021

ROUND ONE
BONER CANDIDATE #1: ONE OF MY SONS IS A TURD.
The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Chet Hanks, went on an anti-mask/anti-vaccine rant on Instagram.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: I NEED A SMOKE
After driving drunk and killing a mother of four, a New Mexico woman asked police officers if she could smoke a cigarette.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: AND THE ONLY TATTOO HE DOES IS THE HAMBURGLER
An employee of a South Carolina McDonalds was arrested after a video was posted of him tattooing a minor at a table inside the restaurant.
ROUND TWO
BONER CANDIDATE #1: “Atlanta public schools does not condone the assigning of students to classrooms based on race.”
The parent of a child at an Atlanta elementary school is accusing the school’s principle of segregating classrooms.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: YOU THUMBED HER BOOBS.
A TikTok of a nanny recreating a scene from “Dirty Dancing” with her employer has gone viral with viewers speculating that the nanny is being groomed.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: HORSE PASTE AND SHEEP DRENCH
COVID “truthers” are buying ivermectin, a drug made for horses, sheep and parrots, in hopes that they find a miracle cure.
