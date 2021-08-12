Boner of the Day for August 12th, 2021

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: ONE OF MY SONS IS A TURD.

The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Chet Hanks, went on an anti-mask/anti-vaccine rant on Instagram.

via Daily Beast

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I NEED A SMOKE

After driving drunk and killing a mother of four, a New Mexico woman asked police officers if she could smoke a cigarette.

via Yahoo! News

BONER CANDIDATE #3: AND THE ONLY TATTOO HE DOES IS THE HAMBURGLER

An employee of a South Carolina McDonalds was arrested after a video was posted of him tattooing a minor at a table inside the restaurant.

via The Smoking Gun

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: “Atlanta public schools does not condone the assigning of students to classrooms based on race.”

The parent of a child at an Atlanta elementary school is accusing the school’s principle of segregating classrooms.

via WSB-TV

BONER CANDIDATE #2: YOU THUMBED HER BOOBS.

A TikTok of a nanny recreating a scene from “Dirty Dancing” with her employer has gone viral with viewers speculating that the nanny is being groomed.

via Insider

BONER CANDIDATE #3: HORSE PASTE AND SHEEP DRENCH

COVID “truthers” are buying ivermectin, a drug made for horses, sheep and parrots, in hopes that they find a miracle cure.

via The Daily Beast