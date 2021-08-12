Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 12th, 2021

What I Didn’t See

• Don’t Breathe 2 – horror sequel – theaters – not screened

A blind veteran must use his military training to save a young orphan from a group of kidnappers. via IMDB

Director: Rodo Sayagues

Starring: Stephan Lang, Brendan Sexton III, Madelyn Grace

• Respect – Aretha Franklin biopic – theaters – not screened by me

A biopic highlighting Aretha Franklin’s childhood and her rise to stardom. via IMDB

Director: Liesl Tommy

Starring: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald

What I Saw

• CODA – deaf-family comedy-drama – AppleTV+, some theaters next week – 3 1/2 stars

A Child of Deaf Adults (CODA) is torn between pursuing music and abandoning her parents and their fishing business. via IMDB

Director: Sian Heder

Starring: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur

• Free Guy – video game-themed action comedy – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

A bank teller discovers that he is a character inside of a video game. via IMDB

Director: Shawn Levy

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi