Geek News on the Radio for August 12th, 2021

‘I AM LEGEND’ IS NOT REAL
The screenwriter of ‘I am Legend’ took to Twitter to debunk claims that a vaccine is what caused people to turn into zombies in the film.
ROBIN COMES OUT AS BISEXUAL
In a new issue of ‘Batman: Urban Legends’, Tim Drake’s Robin comes out as bisexual when he accepts a date with Bernard Dowd.
‘SUPERMAN: THE COMPLETE ANIMATED SERIES’ COMING TO BLU-RAY
Available October 21st, 2021, the box set will include all 54 remastered episodes as well as brand new bonus features.
DISNEY+ ANNOUNCES CAST FOR ‘LEGO STAR WARS TERRIFYING TALES’
The new Halloween themed series will star Jake Green as Poe Dameron, Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader among others.
