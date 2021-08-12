Geek News on the Radio for August 12th, 2021

‘I AM LEGEND’ IS NOT REAL

The screenwriter of ‘I am Legend’ took to Twitter to debunk claims that a vaccine is what caused people to turn into zombies in the film.

via Yahoo! News

ROBIN COMES OUT AS BISEXUAL

In a new issue of ‘Batman: Urban Legends’, Tim Drake’s Robin comes out as bisexual when he accepts a date with Bernard Dowd.

via Variety

‘SUPERMAN: THE COMPLETE ANIMATED SERIES’ COMING TO BLU-RAY

Available October 21st, 2021, the box set will include all 54 remastered episodes as well as brand new bonus features.

via Vital Thrills

DISNEY+ ANNOUNCES CAST FOR ‘LEGO STAR WARS TERRIFYING TALES’

The new Halloween themed series will star Jake Green as Poe Dameron, Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader among others.

via Deseret News