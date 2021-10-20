You’ll Never Guess Which Singer Was A Huge Influence On STP’s Scott Weiland

Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo says late frontman Scott Weiland was “very influenced” by a particular singer – and you’ll never guess who it was.

In an interview with Audio Ink Radio, DeLeo said “Scott was very influenced by Karen Carpenter. And if you go back and really listen, and listen to Scott’s delivery, and then listen to how Karen delivered a line or a lyric or how she breathed and where she took her breaths, Scott really, really was very much like her.”

DeLeo says Weiland – who died of a drug overdose in 2015 – was “extraordinary. He was a true singer”.

Did you ever notice the Scott Weiland/Karen Carpenter connection?