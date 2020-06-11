Boner Fight for June 11th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1:OPEN UP THE COUNTY; GRAMPS IS READY TO DIE.

Despite a spike in cases — particularly with an outbreak at a Hyrum meatpacking plant — and rising worries about hospital capacity, the Cache County Council has voted to ask the state to move northern Utah to the “green” or normal risk phase for the coronavirus. Councilwoman Gina Worthen said the restrictions are harming restaurants and businesses — and believes they’re not helping people. “This is for a virus that has a 1% death rate. I can’t help but think, ‘What are we doing?’” she said during the Tuesday night meeting. “People can be responsible for their own health. That’s what America is all about.” Worthen said people die at higher rates in car crashes and from cancer than the coronavirus, insisting there’s “no clear and present danger” in Cache County or its biggest city, Logan. “Those aren’t fair comparisons,” Councilman Jon White countered, noting the virus has infected people over the past several months instead of over a lifetime.

Still, White was outvoted 6-1, with Councilman Gordon Zilles stating that he’s in the older, more vulnerable population, and is tired of feeling “locked up.”

Boner Candidate #2:I DON’T THINK THEM PEOPLE WASH THEIR HANDS.

A Republican lawmaker has asked if ‘the colored population’ has a higher fatality rate from coronavirus because they ‘do not wash their hands as well as other groups’. GOP State Senator Steve Huffman from Tipp City, north of Dayton, used the term which is considered a racial slur while asking about possible reasons for the alarming trend during a Senate Health Committee meeting yesterday. ‘My point is I understand African Americans have a higher incidence of chronic conditions and it makes them more susceptible to death from COVID,’ said Huffman, who is trained as an emergency room physician. ‘But why it doesn’t make them more susceptible to just get COVID. Could it just be that African Americans or the colored population do not wash their hands as well as other groups or wear a mask or do not socially distance themselves? ‘That could be the explanation of the higher incidence?’ Recent data has revealed the coronavirus is disproportionately killing African Americans, with around 58 per cent of all virus-related deaths taking place in black communities.

