Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 11th, 2020

Artemis Fowl — streaming on Disney+ – reviews embargoed until 10 a.m. Thursday

Based on the first two books in author Eoin Colfer wildly popular children’s fantasy series, Walt Disney Studios’ Artemis Fowl tells the story of adolescent criminal genius Artemis, who captures a vicious fairy, and attempts to harness her magical powers in a bid to rescue his family.

Director:Kenneth Branagh

Starring: Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad

Da 5 Bloods — streaming on Netflix – did not see it

From Academy Award Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

Director: Spike Lee

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno, Paul Walter Hauser

Sometimes Always Never — video on demand rental (virtual cinema: [email protected]) — did not see it

Alan is a stylish tailor with moves as sharp as his suits. He has spent years searching tirelessly for his missing son Michael who stormed out over a game of Scrabble. With a body to identify and his family torn apart, Alan must repair the relationship with his youngest son Peter and solve the mystery of an online player who he thinks could be Michael, so he can finally move on and reunite his family.

Director: Carl Hunter

Starring: Bill Nighy, Sam Riley, Alice Lowe

Marona’s Fantastic Tale — video on demand rental (virtual cinema: Utah Film Center) — 3 1/2 stars

Marona is a half-breed Labrador whose life leaves deep traces among the humans she encounters. After an accident, she reflects on all the homes and different experiences she’s had. As Marona’s memory journeys into the past, her unfailing empathy and love brings lightness and innocence into each of her owners’ lives.

Director: Anca Damian

Starring: Lizzie Brocheré, Bruno Salomone, Thierry Hancisse

The King of Staten Island — video on demand rental – 3 1/2 stars

Scott (Pete Davidson) has been a case of arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was seven. He’s now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach. As his ambitious younger sister heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Oscar (R) winner Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with the guys–Oscar (Ricky Velez, Master of None), Igor (Moises Arias, Five Feet Apart) and Richie (Lou Wilson, TV’s The Guest Book)–and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey (Bel Powley). But when his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter named Ray (Bill Burr, Netflix’s F Is for Family), it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps toward moving forward in life.

Director: Judd Apatow

Starring: Pete Davidson, Bel Powley, Ricky Velez

