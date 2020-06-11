Geek News on the Radio for June 11th, 2020

Bill & Ted Face the Music Gets First Trailer

Bill & Ted Face the Music, the long-awaited third film in the series starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, has received its first teaser trailer. The trailer arrives on National Bill & Ted Day (June 9), because today’s date is the fictional duo’s favorite number. Watch Bill (Winter) and Ted (Reeves) return in the clip below. As you watch the trailer, make note of a familiar face in the future council—Arcade Fire’s Win Butler is in the mix. “Proud and humbled to be a member of the future council,” he wrote in the below post. Bill & Ted Face the Music is out August 21 and co-stars rapper Kid Cudi in what has been described as “a significant role.” The film partially revolves around Bill and Ted returning to the iconic time traveling telephone booth.

Hartley Sawyer: The Flash actor fired over offensive tweets

Sawyer, who played Ralph Dibny/the Elongated Man, apologised after posts containing sexist and racist references emerged. Sawyer said the tweets were “hurtful and unacceptable” and that “I regret them deeply”. The Flash producers announced he would not feature in the seventh series of The CW channel’s show. Sawyer, who joined the drama in 2017, has now deleted his Twitter account, but screenshots of the offending tweets have circulated online. Warner Bros Television, The CW channel, Berlanti Productions and showrunner Eric Wallace issued a joint statement confirming Sawyer would not return for season seven. “In regards to Mr Sawyer’s posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation,” they said. “Such remarks are antithetical to our values and policies, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce.” The tweets also contained homophobic language and some discussed violence against women.

Bruce Campbell Reveals New Evil Dead Plans With Director Lee Cronin

Few horror movies have the legacy of Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell’s Evil Dead trilogy – the first an ultra lo-fi ambitious horror caught up in the video nasty scandal, the second an uproarious and riotously entertaining horror-comedy semi-rake, the third a deranged medieval fantasy-horror that delved even deeper into absurdity. And after a hard-edged Evil Dead remake, and the small-screen adventures of Ash Vs. Evil Dead, it seems the Necronomicon is once again being opened for an all-new Evil Dead movie. Speaking to Empire in the Heroes Issue, Ash himself – aka the ever-groovy Bruce Campbell – opened up about the latest developments around a new film. “We’re just getting off the phone with Lee Cronin, who is writing and directing the next Evil Dead,” he confirmed when asked whether there was life in the old cabin in the woods. “It’s called Evil Dead Now. Sam handpicked Lee – he did a cool movie called The Hole In The Ground. We’re going to get that sucker out as soon as practical.”

Disneyland Aims for July 17 Full Theme Park Reopening

The Disneyland Resort is targeting to reopen fully in July after being shuttered for months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Wednesday. Downtown Disney is proposed to reopen July 9 and the entire park, including California Adventure, on July 17. The hotels are aiming to reopen July 23. The plan must be officially approved on the state and local level. Once reopened, the park’s capacity will be “significantly limited” so attendance will be managed through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests, including Annual Passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance, according to Disney. Theme park reservations will be subject to availability. Strict health and safety measures will be put in place, such as an assumed mask and temperature check requirement.

