Boner of the Day for August 17th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS HOW THEY PETITION LOCAL GOV. IN SPRING GROVE, PA.

A woman from Pennsylvania, Diane Oberdick, has been criminally charged for starting fires at the mayor of Spring Grove’s home. She was caught on camera putting garbage bags around the mayor’s house and setting them on fire. By the time police got there, however, the flames had already gone out. Oberdick has also been seen putting oxygen tanks on the mayor’s electric meter. This is all over a the fact that Oberdick’s trash hasn’t been getting picked up. A month later, Oberdick was also seen dumping trash on the mayor’s driveway and left a note with it saying, “move to Florida”.

via Daily Beast

Boner Candidate #2: DUMBASS AMERICANS IN PARIS

Two American men have been arrested after they spent the night in the Eiffel Tower. They were found in a restricted area in the tower when guards where doing a sweep before it opened for the day. Prosecutors are now saying that the men were so drunk, that’s why they got stuck. They are not telling who the two men are. Another example of an incident like this is a woman in Rome trying to fill her water bottle in the Trevi Fountain. Another would be a couple carving their names into the Colosseum.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #3: WHAT ABOUT THE HORSEBACK RIDES? WHAT ABOUT THE ZIPLINES?

We all know about the fires happening in Maui recently. Over 100 fatalities and many, many people have lost everything. The fact people have died and lost their homes doesn’t seem to bother the tourists. The fires have actually seemed to have put them in a mood of frustration since events and activities have had to be cancelled due to the fires. A Native Hawaiian woman has said that the waters where people died, tourists are swimming and snorkeling. “That says a lot about where their heart and mind is through all of this and where our heart and mind is”, said the woman. Most people native to the island of Maui have been asking people to not visit, including actor Jason Momoa. However, a few are worried that they will have to close their businesses if there was to be a lack of tourism.

via Insider