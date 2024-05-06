Boner of the Day for May 6th, 2024

WINNER!

Boner Candidate #1: WELL, THOSE ARE SOME FRIENDS.

A disturbing video has surfaced online of Christopher Gilbert, an aspiring medical student, being pushed into a lake by his ‘friends’ who knew he couldn’t swim. After the fact the video shows that surround people didn’t attempt to do much to get him out of the water except one woman who slowly entered the water, and then abandoned her mission to get him. It took another 10 minutes before a restaurant goer retrieved before it was too late. George said. “I was devastated. I felt like my life had ended in that moment. My son is aspiring to be a medical doctor, my son is going to be a medical doctor. He got his masters last year in biological science. He’s preparing for medical school so for this to have happened to him … I was just devastated.” The family is pursing criminal charges as they believe he was pushed into the lake with malicious intent. George said, “Why would you push my son in the lake knowing he couldn’t swim?” asked George.

Boner Candidate #2: HAVE SOME COUGAR MEAT…IT TASTES JUST LIKE PORK

Steven Rinella has a hunting and cooking show called “MeatEater” and he’s in firm belief that Biden’s new incentives will take away wildlife habitat with little to show for it. “I think that humans are kind of playing God when they declare that certain native wildlife should not be on a landscape.” stated Rinella, who has been hunting all of his life. “It’s been demonstrated that we can have large predators on a landscape and manage them in a way that’s compatible, with limited harvests for hunters. So hunters win, predators win and the general public that wants to know there are large predators on the landscape, they win. To me, it’s a great place to land.” Rinella continued, “The biggest threat to public lands right now, is renewable energy.”

Boner Candidate #3: HER FIANCÉ SAYS ‘THAT’S IT. THE WEDDING IS OFF.’

An elementary teacher from Wisconsin is now behind bars for “making out” with her fifth grade student. Parents of the 11-year old boy overheard a phone conversation with the teacher that brought up red flags about the abuse. So the parents looked through their child’s phone and found texts between the two detailing deranged situation. The boy’s father printed out the messages and went immediately to the school with them. Police found a bag with a folder inside that had the victims name on it. Inside the folder were hand written notes between the two with one of the letters reading, “One of my cousins is in the 5th grade and I can’t imagine a man talking to her how we talk. I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop.” According the the teachers social media pages, she was set to be married in July. Less than three months away from her arrest. The teacher faces a first-degree child sexual assault.

