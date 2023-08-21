Boner of the Day for August 21st, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: I LIKE TO TAKE OFF MY SHIRT AND CHASE STUFF.

In the famous Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park, you can see lots of different kind of wildlife. Usually wolves. In this case, a man named Derek Neilsen was enjoying the wildlife when he noticed something. As he was watching a black wolf come down the valley, Neilsen saw a man rip his shirt off and start chasing the wolf back out of the valley. “…Don’t be an idiot like this guy. I wish a ranger had seen this. Report these kind of people to the wildlife management team. Please don’t harass the wildlife. They have enough to deal with from humans.” said Neilsen. People are now wondering if this man seen ripping off his shirt and chasing the wolf is the same man that has been seen ripping off his shirt and chasing bears earlier in the year.

via Advnture

Boner Candidate #2: ALL DOUBT HAS BEEN REMOVED; THE LEADERS OF UTAH’S REPUBLICAN PARTY ARE MEATHEADS.

Earlier this week, the Utah Republican Party passed a resolution saying that all of Donald Trump’s crimes and indictments are a result of “political persecution”. This includes the four indictments and 91 felony charges. The Utah Republican Party claims that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Jack Smith “unlawfully” targeted the former president. They also claim any wrongdoing by Trump was “based on political grounds”. A snippet of the resolution says, ” The Fifth Amendment guarantees citizens are innocent until proven guilty, and Donald J. Trump has been innocent of any and all crimes he’s been accused of.” The Utah Republican Party also tried to pass a new law on what sections of media are allowed and not allowed to cover on the party.

via Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #3: A SELF-DESCRIBED TRUMP SUPPORTER…YOU DON’T SAY.

A man in Virginia named Ron Hedlund was seen earlier this past week at a Little League baseball game with a giant penis sign and a blow up air dancer with the words “F*** Biden” written on it. Multiple people approached him and asked him to take the penis sign down since there were kids around. The police were called, and they asked the same of Hedlund. Hedlund was across the field from the baseball game and right in the line of sight of all the kids there. However, Hedlund says he is a Trump supporter, even though he voted for Ted Cruz back in the 2016 Presidential Election. Hedlund plans to go back to another baseball game and display his sign and blow up air dancer again.

via SNBC