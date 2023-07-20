Boner of the Day for July 20th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: MTG BRINGS PORN TO THE PROCEEDINGS
Marjorie Taylor Greene won’t let it go, naked photo’s of Hunter Biden that is. What was supposed to a clear cut proceedings turned into Marjorie Greene flaunting photo’s of Hunter Biden naked from the laptop. The proceedings was about tax evasion alongside political favoritism. Greene said ,”What’s even more troubling to me is that the Department of Justice has brought no charges against Hunter Biden that will vindicate the rights of these women.” While the video shown Hunter making sex tapes with sex workers.
via HuffPost
Boner Candidate #2: OOOPS.
An emergency slide, that’s packed into every commercial airliner, fell out of a plane, and landed onto a Chicago home. Patrick Devitt, homeowner, said, “I’m stunned a little bit. I’m just glad that everybody is safe and OK. Just, just seeing that in my back yard, like wow. This really happened. It fell off of an airplane and landed in our back yard.When it’s all stretched out, like, it’s a little jumbled up. I’m sure, in the picture, from when we dragged it out, it’s larger than a small car. It’s a very, very big piece of equipment that fell.”
via UPI
Boner Candidate #3: YOU CAN LEARN TO DO ANYTHING ON YOUTUBE
A doctor is under fire after watching a Youtube tutorial for a procedure they were about to attempt. The Colorado doctor was caught on video, and has now gone viral. “POV: My Dr. watching a video on how to wrap an ankle before she wraps my ankle” was the title of the TikTok video from Josha Bulman. Josh said, “I just started laughing!” he declared. “It didn’t bother me or make me nervous, we all need refreshers on how to do things in our jobs, so I saw this as normal.” It is not normal.
via NY Post