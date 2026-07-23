Boner of the Day for July 23rd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: USING MEDICAID AS A WEAPON. WHICH STATES WILL BE NEXT?

The Trump administration is withholding over $1 billion in Medicaid funding from California and Minnesota for “suspected fraud.” State regulators and lawmakers aren’t buying the Trump administration’s fear mongering. Minnesota’s $199 million deferral was motivated by 14 services that were considered “high risk for fraud”. That’s 14 potential fraud cases among the millions of people in Minnesota that rely on Medicaid. California’s $867.5 million deferral is also motivated almost entirely by in-home services for seniors and disabled people. Over the past two years, California’s spending on in-home programs rose 24% , but that growth is because home-based services are cheaper and more convenient for the state and patients. California has explained that to the CMS, they decided to defer the payments anyway without providing any actual evidence of fraud. “CMS touts their new fraud-detection capabilities, yet has not provided data or explanation on how the deferral amount was calculated or what it was based on,” said Minnesota’s Medicaid director. The deferrals will add more stress to states that already have unsubstantial Medicaid budgets. Many have argued that cutting funding threatens low-income Americans significantly more than fraud threatens the program. Experts say deferring Medicaid payments over concerns about fraud is an unusually aggressive solution. Normally, the CMS works collaboratively with states to administer Medicaid instead of threatening funding. Many have also pointed out that only Democrat-led states have had their payments withheld.

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Boner Candidate #2: THE FORD AUTO COMPANY IS ROOTING OUT THE SNACK CHEATS.

Ford has fired at least four employees over the alleged theft of snacks from self-checkout kiosks. Nick Nabozny, who worked at Ford for nearly nine years, was fired after being accused of stealing snacks. Nabozny said he was shown surveillance footage that captured the incident during a meeting with Ford management. “I grabbed two different snacks, Doritos and Ritz Crackers with cheese. Then it shows me going to the kiosk and scanning those two items. It shows me pulling my debit card out of my pocket, tapping it and waiting for it to register,” he said. “Why would I jeopardize my livelihood and my family’s livelihood to steal food when I’m making good money?” Employees at the factory have long complained about problems with self-checkout kiosks, including failed transactions, double charges and frozen screens. This comes just weeks after Kurt Kromm, a 60-year-old electrician who spent 11 years at Ford, was fired over an alleged failure to pay for a $1.95 package of Chocolate Chip Cookies. Kromm, who is diabetic, said his blood sugar dropped, prompting him to buy the cookies. The payment terminal flashed a red error message after he tapped his debit card. He tried again, and while the screen never displayed the usual green checkmark, it also didn’t tell him there was an error. A week later, Ford fired him. Days later, Kromm reviewed his bank records and discovered the $1.95 transaction had in fact gone through. Ford reinstated Kromm, paid him roughly $33,000 in back wages and invited him to return to work. He refused.

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Boner Candidate #3: ANTS? THOSE ARE ANTS, YOU SAY?

The owner of a two-Michelin-starred restaurant in South Korea is facing hefty fines and up to a year’s jail time for garnishing a sherbet dessert with ants. They alleged that the restaurant had served about 49,000 ants in 12,200 sherbet dishes. While it is the chef who prepared the dish and put it on the menu, prosecutors have indicted the owner of the restaurant for violating the Food Sanitation Act. According to the government, it wasn’t merely the presence of ants in food that was an issue. Prosecutors have asked a court to impose a $13,580 fine on the restaurant. Advocates in South Korea and elsewhere have increasingly argued that insects are just as reliable a source of protein as other animal products. Given how easily they are raised and harvested with fewer resources than are needed for more traditional livestock, insects present an effective way to combat climate change. South Korean cuisine doesn’t frown on insects. Beondegi, for example, is a traditional steamed silkworm pupae snack served by street vendors in paper cups.But under the country’s Food Sanitation Act, only 10 insect species, including grasshoppers and silkworms, are permitted for human consumption. Serving any other insect, like ants, requires special approval from authorities.

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