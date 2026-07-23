Radio From Hell | 7.23.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start off with Frank Crist presents, They’re Fine, Just Fine and Kerry has the latest Geek News for us. Then we award the Boner of the Day and Victoria joins us with her Reality TV Recap. After that, we Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy and challenge a listener to Beat Gina, just before Bill reads an Email of Interest to us. And as always, we finish with Boner Recap and news!
Watch Above or Listen Below!
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