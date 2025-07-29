Boner Of The Day For July 29th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: CONGRESSMAN COLLINS IS RUNNING FOR SENATE IN GEO-RI-GA

Mike Collins launched a Senate bid, though hid campaign kickoff misspelled Georgia in one of the videos. He posted the video with the caption “Georiga, lets ride!” rather than “Georgia, let’s ride!” The video took place after Collins announced that he would run to try to unseat Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff in the Senate race. This race is expected to be competitive Senate race with the state being represented by two Democratic senators after Donald Trump won the 2024 campaign. In a post on July 27th, the campaign wrote “Mike Collins is ready to put the hammer down and get it done” with a video that misspelled the states name.

Boner Candidate #2: THE ABORTION MONEY IS BEHIND THE DUMPSTER AT THE CHUCKIE CHEESE

A Texas state lawmaker has been accused of having an affair with a former stripper for many years and paying for the stripper to have abortions. Former stripper, Alex Grave came out in a tiktok claiming that Republican State Rep. Giovanni Capriglione had and affair with her and she also claims that he paid for multiple abortions. “I know that Giovannie Capriglione has been having affairs since 2005 because it’s me. I’m her. I’m not proud of it, in fact I’m ashamed of it. Hopefully, you can keep in mind that we all have a past and I wish I could say for him that that was the worst of it, but it’s not,” said Grace in her tiktok. She also claims that the Rep on one occasion had her go behind a Chuck-e-cheese and pick up cash which he had stowed there. Giovannie claims responsibility for the affair but denies any involvement in paying for any abortions.

Boner Candidate #3: EAGLE MOUNTAIN RESIDENT FEELS SICK FOR HER COMMUNITY

Eagle Mountain Resident walks out to mailbox to find a disturbing message. Ember Carter goes to her mailbox to find hate speech graffiti messages in the area. “There’s just no place for this, Words are terrible, and the n-word is despicable.” said Ember. The Utah Country Sheriff’s Office was contacted and police statement to Fox 13 stating that they have contacted the home owners and have had the graffiti markings removed. “I just was posting that we can do better, and so many people, and I’m so grateful for that, and we have so many good people. And I just hate seeing our city on the news for bad things,”

