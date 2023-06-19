Boner of the Day for June 19th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: SOCCER FANS ARE THE BEST

The Anti-Gay community is coming for your sports. Soccer match between the United States and Mexico soccer teams was disrupted and eventually was canceled during the game. The disruption consisted of fans chanting homophobic rhetoric, distracting the players, referee, and other fans in the crowd. As someone who is a part of the LGBTQ+ community I find this bittersweet. On one hand this proves how toxic and hateful sport fans can be, but on the other hand I do appreciate that the referee was considerate and put an end to the chanting at the cost of the game.

Boner Candidate #2: AN INGENIOUS PLAN TO KNOCK OFF EARLY

Oklahoma man formulated and attempted to complete an amazing heist in order to get sent home from work for the day. Everyone has had the feeling where they just want to go home early from a shift, finding an excuse can usually work out but not for this man. He reportedly asked his friend to arrange a robbery in the gas station where he works so he could be let off early. This person who robbed the convivence store (Steven Jones) was quickly caught by police and he immediately ratted out his friend (Alyia Locke) who had asked him to do it for her other friend (Isaias Jones) to get off work. Locke had been arrested due to an outstanding warrant when she shared text messages which had supported the story that Steven Jones had claimed (WAFB). Locke has remained in jail facing charges of embezzlement and has remained there due to the outstanding warrant. Isaias Jones and Steven Jones have been released after being charged. Isaias Jones was charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony and Steven Jones had been charged with conspiracy to commit embezzlement and possession of a firearm after the former conviction of a felony (WAFB)

Boner Candidate #3: WELL CHOP ME UP AND CALL ME SHEILA

The Daily Wire host Michael Knowles shared opinions on the existence of transgender people and spread conservative ideals to a crowd of students, faculty, and community members. The event was at the University of Mississippi that was organized by the campus chapter of Young Americans for Freedom. A quote from the speech provided by the Daily Mississippian: “A man remains a man. Even if he chops himself up and calls himself Sheila. He’s still a man as he mutilates his appearance away from who he is, and what he’s meant to be. His nature doesn’t change. He just becomes an uglier version of himself,” Knowles said. Knowles had encouraged that students should never lie when they are asked to use pronouns they are uncomfortable using. Earlier in his speech, Knowles reduced the LGBTQ+ identities to “weird sex stuff.” (The Daily Mississippian). Knowles preached that liberals are “perverting” and “manipulating” commonly used symbols to sway society’s views of the world and its understanding of comprehension of fundamental concepts.

This is so incredibly ridiculous, insinuating that the concept of the two acceptable sexes is a fundamental necessity, as if there aren’t many cultures that recognize the existence of genders outside of man and woman. Just because you want it to be a fundamental part of society doesn’t mean it has to be. These kind of opinions contribute to the 40 % of transgender individuals who have attempted suicide due to not being accepted by their own world. If you’re transphobic you should know how these opinions have contributed to the deaths of these people.

