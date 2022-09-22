Boner of the Day for September 22nd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK.

Sean Reyes has come out in support of Donald Trump and his fight against the Department of Justice over the documents seized from Mar-A-Lago. Reyes signed on to an appeal filed by Ken Paxton that argues that the Court of Appeals should block the Biden Administration from being able to use the documents against Trump.

via SL Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: IF THE UTES DON’T WIN, I’M GOING NUCLEAR

A 21-year-old Salt Lake woman was booked into jail on charges of making a threat of terrorism after she posted online that she would “detonate the nuclear reactor that is located in the University of Utah causing a mass destruction” if the Utes did not win their recent football game.

via KSL

Boner Candidate #3: I WON’T BELIEVE IT UNTIL I SEE IT WITH MINE OWN EYES.

A 28-year-old London man has been arrested after he stepped out of line to rush the Queen’s casket in order to check if she was still alive.

via New York Post

