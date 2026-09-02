Boner of the Day for September 2nd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THE COSTUME BUYER AT TARGET SHOULD REALLY BE REPLACED.

Target is in hot water again after a new costume has been unveiled for the Halloween season. Just weeks after its children’s costume was pulled, a new adult costume has shown its mustached face. “A German Army Soldier Adult Costume”, created by Orion Costumes was listed. Complete with a jacket, trousers with boot covers, a hat, and belt. It bears a striking resemblance to the uniforms worn by German Military officers of the 1940’s. The costume appeared online through retailers Walmart, Amazon, and Target. While not referencing Nazi Germany or Adolf Hitler is was marketed as a historical military-themed costume suitable for Halloween parties and dress-up events. The listing has since been removed by the retailers. Many have taken to social media to voice there outrage and concerns regarding this second offence. Many believe the companies should have better screening processes before releasing products in the future.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: I’M PRETTY SURE THE POLICE CHIEF IS A RACIST.

Chief Harold “Hal” Vanderford, Has been fired from the Mississippi city of Senatobia late Tuesday evening. Following an investigation after the fatal shooting of Kohen Wiley, a Black toddler, during a shoplifting call. It was revealed the Chief used racist slurs and degrading language towards Black people. The former Chief attempted to submit a resignation letter early Tuesday morning, however this resignation was rejected. “We did not accept Vanderford’s resignation and fired him,” Alderman Chris McConnell said, adding that the decision had been unanimous. Chief Vanderford took the helm of the department last October, and the racist messages continued after his appointment. Multiple friends of the chief had confirmed the text messages that were later released were indeed from his phone number. Mayor Greg Graves hasn’t responded to numerous requests for comment from reporters in the last month regarding the former Chief.

Chief Vanderford has said nothing about the shooting publicly, and Kohen’s family said the chief hadn’t offered condolences privately. Sgt. Hunter Foster was placed on a two day administrative leave following the shooting and is still under investigation. the officer had received 2 separate complaints regarding racially offensive language towards coworkers. despite this he had remained on patrol with no indication of disciplinary action regarding the complaints.

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Boner Candidate #3: OLE CROWDER IS OUT THERE SNIFFIN’ BUTTS AGAIN.

Calese Crowder, 39, a registered sex offender was arrested for possible parole violation and is being held without bail. On August 28th, Crowder entered 2 separate businesses who later reported a man crouching near shoppers and apparently attempting to smell their rears. Surveillance footage from the businesses provided confirmation of Crowders identity. His records indicate 40 arrests across Southern California, with repeated allegations of stalking women through stores and attempting to sniff their backsides dating back to 2021. He previously served 135 days in Los Angeles County Jail after admitting to a parole violation in September 2025.

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