Boner of the Day for September 3rd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1:

Three private collection agencies have been hired by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to fine immigrants they claim are in the U.S. illegally. One man received a letter from the Department of Homeland Security notifying him that he owed $1.8 million after he continued to live in the U.S. after a 1996 deportation order. The fines are an attempt to scare immigrants and get them to leave the country voluntarily. A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said regarding those who do leave that “Not only are the fines forgiven, but illegal aliens receive a free flight home and an exit bonus of $2,600.” Not very many immigrants actually end up paying the fines, however as they are so steep. One immigrant said “I couldn’t pay off all that money even with my whole life.”

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: WHY? I MEAN, WHY?

Someone has vandalized Dolly Parton’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, less than a week after her death. Parton’s star was set to receive some maintenance due to natural wear and tear and had been cleared of the many items left by fans to commemorate her when a woman discovered that someone “vandalized the star by scratching over Parton’s name,” according to an article on ABC7.com. A witness said that a woman at the site had “kicked around candles that had been previously left there, and “with the shards of one scratched the star.””

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Boner Candidate #3: KANSAS SCHOOL DISTRICTS ARE PLAYING FAST AND LOOSE WITH RADICAL GENDER IDEOLOGY.

A Kansas City school district has been sued by the Justice Department over alleged violation of “laws that ensure parents have access to their children’s records.” The school district currently requires school staff to report students that they find out are transgender to school leadership who then are supposed to share this with the legal guardians of the student. School districts were accused by the Education Department of keeping information from parents about things such as student’s requested pronoun usage. According to The New York Times, a researcher of transgender youth said the this was part of the current administrations efforts “to marginalize, deny rights and really deny the existence of trans and nonbinary people.”

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