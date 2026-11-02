Boner of the Day from November 2nd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: CHEATING PEOPLE WHO ARE ALREADY HAVING A TOUGH GO

The Federal Trade Commission and 20 states sued Dollar General on Monday, alleging the discount chain has spent years charging customers more at the register than the prices shown on its shelves, price tags, and advertisements. Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection said in a statement. “Dollar General has betrayed the trust of millions of American consumers and imposed significant financial harm on communities and consumers who are already struggling to make their paychecks last.” Dollar General disputes the claims, saying, “Our goal is 100% accuracy between shelf and register prices in every store,” the statement continued. It added that “occasional price discrepancies can occur,” and that when they do, store employees are expected to make things right for the customer. The company said it had cooperated with the FTC’s investigation since early February and called the agency’s settlement demand far out of proportion to any realistic estimate of overcharges. It said it would “defend this litigation vigorously.” A 2025 Guardian investigation found that Dollar General stores failed more than 4,300 government price-accuracy inspections in 23 states between January 2022 and late 2025. One of the worst cases was a 76% error rate at a Dollar General in Hamilton, Ohio, in October 2022.

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Boner Candidate #2: THE SHERIFF ‘JUMPED MY CASE.’

Box Elder County Sheriff, Kevin Potter, drove a vehicle near the mouth of Ogden Canyon, striking a young woman on a motorcycle and sending her to a hospital with critical injuries this week. However, it’s not the first time Potter has faced scrutiny over his driving. Nine months ago, James Knight said he found Potter and his truck on his property and asked the sheriff not to park there. “He just jumped my case,” said Knight. “Kind of said he was the sheriff and he could do what he wants.” After the encounter, Knight said he saw Potter’s truck drifting onto rumble strips on I-15 near Tremonton. Both men took a ramp and got out of their trucks. Knight said he wanted to apologize for the earlier confrontation, and Potter apparently felt he was being followed by Knight. In an interview with 2news Knight had this to say, “The whole time he was kind of like wobbly and slurring speech a little bit,” Knight said. “Did he (the sheriff) appear to be impaired to you?” 2News asked. “At that point, I thought it was a medical episode,” Knight replied, saying he wanted to get Potter help, but the sheriff got back in his vehicle and drove away. Knight called 911, and his report drew a UHP investigation. Sheriff Potter told an investigator over the phone that he had not been impaired, but records indicate the sheriff declined to be interviewed at his home, so there appeared to be no face-to-face meeting. Police provided no answers but said Potter stayed on scene after the crash.

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Boner Candidate #3: OH MARTHA, I’M SO DISAPPOINTED.

Martha Stewart is facing public criticism after dressing as a homeless person for Halloween. The costume featured tattered clothing, dirt-inspired makeup, and a sign reading “I am hungry. Help me!!” Stewart quickly deleted the Instagram photo following widespread backlash. In a statement to Page Six, Stewart said she was “distressed” the costume caused offense. “Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about,” she said, adding that she has supported charities combating homelessness. Stewart maintained the costume was intended to raise awareness, not cause harm.

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