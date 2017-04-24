Boner (Round one) for April 24th, 2017

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I WILL KNOCK YOU FLAT A woman was thrown off a plane Friday night — after a flight attendant allegedly whacked her with her baby’s stroller.The American Airlines plane was at the gate in San Francisco’s airport when the encounter took place. The woman is seen on the video crying afterward. Fellow passenger, Surain Adyanthaya, posted it online with the caption: “OMG. Flight attendant violently took a stroller from a lady with a baby on my flight, hitting her and just missing the baby. Then he tried to fight a passenger who stood up for her.’’

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I HAVE A CURE FOR MS

A hospital specialist who had sex with a patient told her it was therapy, saying: “Trust me, I’m a doctor,” a tribunal heard. A&E medic Kwame Somuah-Boateng, 43, bedded the woman in his sleeping quarters after she went to casualty with numb legs and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The patient, in her 30s, told a disciplinary hearing he claimed it would help her regain feeling, especially in her private parts. The woman said: “He said to me, ‘Trust me, I’m a doctor. It will help you get your sensitivity back.’

BONER CANDIDATE #3: TRYING TO EAT THE EVIDENCE

Police arrested a man after he tried to eat all of his marijuana before a traffic stop on I-10 Saturday. According to Baton Rouge Police, an officer spotted 36-year-old Cyrus Antoine drifting back and forth across multiple lanes around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. The officer also noted that Antoine had no license plate on his vehicle. The officer activated his lights and siren and attempted to pull over Antoine for a traffic stop near the Bluebonnet exit, but he failed to stop and continued driving until he finally pulled over near the Prairieville exit. Police say the vehicle continued to drift across multiple lanes during the course of the pursuit. Antoine stopped and was taken into custody without incident. At this time, the officer says he could smell a strong aroma of marijuana coming from the vehicle as well as on Antoine’s breath and conducted a search.

