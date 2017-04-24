Boner (Round Two) for April 24th, 2017

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THE JUDGE WAS A PILLAR OF THE COMMUNITY
A former judge now serving as a school board member in suburban Cincinnati has been charged with felony human trafficking of a minor, felony inducing a minor to engage in sex and a third count of giving alcohol to a minor. The indictment was obtained by River City News publisher Michael Monks, who described Nolan as an, “outspoken and controversial” political figure.
Judge Tim Nolan of California, Kentucky represents District 5 on the Campbell County School Board. Yesterday afternoon he was lead into court wearing handcuffs as the “perp walk” was filmed by the local CBS station.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: THIS IS THE WAY ALL DENTISTS WILL WORK IN THE FUTURE
Prosecutors say an Alaska dentist charged with Medicaid fraud pulled a sedated patient’s tooth while riding a hoverboard. Seth Lookhart was charged with 17 counts of Medicaid fraud after prosecutors say he billed Medicaid $1.8 million last year for IV sedation used in procedures that didn’t call for it. Prosecutors say in an indictment that investigators found a video on Lookhart’s phone of him riding a hoverboard while extracting a sedated patient’s tooth. They say he texted the video to his office manager and joked that it was a “new standard of care.”
BONER CANDIDATE #3: IF YOU ARE HUNTING TURKEYS, DON’T DRESS UP LIKE A TURKEY
Soon after his shotgun’s blast, the hunter sprinted toward what he thought was a coveted prize: the wild turkey gobbler he’d been calling to and watching. But Kenneth Dienst found he actually had shot his brother and a friend. “Right after he shot, he thought he saw a turkey flopping on the ground, but when he hurried up there, he saw two guys rolling on the ground. He’d shot (both) in the face,” said Jim Bussone, a Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game warden who investigated the April 12 incident in Crawford County.
