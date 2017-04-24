Boner Fight April 24th, 2017

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I HAVE A CURE FOR MS

A hospital specialist who had sex with a patient told her it was therapy, saying: “Trust me, I’m a doctor,” a tribunal heard. A&E medic Kwame Somuah-Boateng, 43, bedded the woman in his sleeping quarters after she went to casualty with numb legs and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The patient, in her 30s, told a disciplinary hearing he claimed it would help her regain feeling, especially in her private parts. The woman said: “He said to me, ‘Trust me, I’m a doctor. It will help you get your sensitivity back.’

BONER CANDIDATE #2: IF YOU ARE HUNTING TURKEYS, DON’T DRESS UP LIKE A TURKEY

Soon after his shotgun’s blast, the hunter sprinted toward what he thought was a coveted prize: the wild turkey gobbler he’d been calling to and watching. But Kenneth Dienst found he actually had shot his brother and a friend. “Right after he shot, he thought he saw a turkey flopping on the ground, but when he hurried up there, he saw two guys rolling on the ground. He’d shot (both) in the face,” said Jim Bussone, a Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game warden who investigated the April 12 incident in Crawford County.

