Geek News on the Radio April 24th, 2017

Here Are All The Songs On The Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 Soundtrack

Listen to “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol II Mix Tape” on Spreaker.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters soon. While you have to wait a little while longer to see the Marvel sequel, you can now listen to the movie’s entire soundtrack.

The “Awesome Mix Vol. 2” has a number of popular licensed songs such as Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit in the Sky” and “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac. Also on the album are songs like “My Sweet Lord” by George Harrison, “Surrender” by Cheap Trick, and The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.”

