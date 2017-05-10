Boner (Round One) for May 10th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: COME ON MATT….GET OVER IT

Mets pitcher Matt Harvey skipped Saturday’s game and got himself suspended after seeing pictures of his supermodel gal pal out partying with another man, sources told The Post. The “Dark Knight” became an emotional wreck on May 2, after paparazzi photos came out showing Adriana Lima stepping from a limo and heading into Rihanna’s Met Gala after-party with her former boyfriend, NFL star Julian Edelman.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: LET ME TAKE YOUR PHOTO AND THEN YOU ARE FREE TO GO

A perverted CVS security worker was busted for allegedly taking shoplifters into a back room of the store and convincing them to strip naked rather than get arrested, sources said.

Jose Ramos, 29, allegedly took the women into a private room at two Brooklyn locations — one in Kensington and another in Bensonhurst — where he convinced them to take nude photos in exchange for him not turning them over to police for the alleged shoplifting, according to law enforcement sources.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: I’LL TELL YOU WHAT THOSE FEMINISTS WANT

After a recent Daily Beast investigation unmasked New Hampshire State Representative Robert Fisher as the secret creator of the Reddit community known as The Red Pill—one of the internet’s most misogynistic spaces—the two-term Republican resisted calls for his resignation.

Read More