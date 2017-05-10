Boner (Round Two) for May 10th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1:HOW TO BE RESPONSIVE TO CONSTITUENTS

U.S. Rep. Rod Blum angrily walked out of a televised interview in front of a group of schoolchildren in Dubuque, Iowa, when pressed about screening attendees to his public meetings. The second-term Republican got up two minutes into the KCRG Monday interview , saying, “I’m done … this is ridiculous,” after being asked whether he accepts donations from outside his district.

Boner Candidate #2: OH, HE JUST HASN’T EVOLVED YET

A teenager accused of tossing an elderly woman into a swimming pool during a raucous party at a Florida apartment complex has been ordered by a judge to spend the next three weeks at home. Judge Carlos Rebollo ordered Leon Balfour, 16, to stay at home unless going to school, church or basketball practice following Saturday’s incident in which Balfour was caught on video throwing Nancy James, 68, into a pool during a party at the Player’s Place apartment complex in North Lauderdale, WPLG reports.

Boner Candidate #3: SENATOR HATCH KNOWS THE AMERICAN PEOPLE

Orrin Hatch said Tuesday that making changes to Obamacare is difficult because once Americans get on the government “dole, they’ll take every dime they can.” Hatch, R-Utah, is part of a 13-member group drafting a new version of the Republicans’ effort to replace Obamacare and made his comments to reporters after leaving a meeting with his fellow senators.

