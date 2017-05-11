Boner (Round One) for May 11th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: YOU CAN’T KEEP 12 AND 13 YEAR OLD GIRLS QUIET

The wife of an Oklahoma elementary school principal is facing charges after allegedly providing alcoholic beverages to a group of 12 and 13-year-old girls, and trying to keep them quiet.

Boner Candidate #2: THE TRESPASSER WHO CAUGHT HIMSELF

A 19-year-old in Pasco County is facing trespassing charges after deputies say he entered a home that he claimed was his. Timothy Brazell is accused of going into the home on Washington Street in Dade City around 8:30 Saturday morning. Brazell used an unlocked door to get inside the house and told a blind man inside he was looking for his keys. Deputies say he then told the man that he wanted to take his shoes off and relax. Instead, Brazell stood in place and possibly even dozed off while standing up. When the blind man called out to the homeowner who was in another room, Brazell walked outside and got into a car parked in the yard.

Boner Candidate #3: I’D LIKE TO REPORT THAT SOMEONE STOLE MY TIRES

Plainville police said a man they stopped for driving a car on two rims was drunk. Police said they stopped the car on Route 1 near Route 106 at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they had received several calls from people who saw the car on Interstate 495 and then Route 1.Police charged James Bengston, 24, of North Attleborough, with operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

