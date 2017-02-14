Celebrity News for February 14th, 2017

‘THE BACHELORETTE’ PICKS BLACK W OMAN FOR FIRST TIME

Finally, a black contestant will be handing out the roses — multiple sources say Rachel Lindsay will be the next ‘Bachelorette.’ Rachel is currently 1 of the 6 women still vying for Nick Viall on “The Bachelor,” so this is kind of a spoiler — but The Hollywood Reporter says she’ll be calling the shots next time around. It marks the first time a black contestant will be the lead in 21 ‘Bachelor’ seasons and 12 ‘Bachelorette’ seasons.

NICK CANNON I QUIT ‘AGT’ … Screw ‘Em for Thinking About Firing Me

Nick Cannon doesn’t see himself shooting the next season of “America’s Got Talent” … after NBC execs considered firing him over a racial joke he told in his comedy special. TMZ broke the story … NBC and ‘AGT’ honchos felt Nick had disparaged them and breached his contract by joking the network doesn’t want him using the n-word, and insinuating it generally crushes his swagger while hosting ‘AGT.’ The special aired Friday night on Showtime.

Josh Elliott fired from CBS News

Josh Elliott was dramatically fired from CBS News on Monday after he made an announcement he was stepping down from CBS’ digital channel for a larger reporting role at the network — taking his own bosses by surprise. Elliott, who had served as CBSN’s lead daytime anchor for a year, bid farewell to viewers on Friday, saying it was to be his “last day.”

ED SHEERAN I Wasn’t at the Super Bowl BUT ‘MANAGER’ STILL SCORED 4 TIX

Ed Sheeran was the bait in a successful plot to swindle a charity out of 4 primo tickets to Super Bowl 51 … according to cops trying to track down the scammer. Marc Pollick — CEO of The Giving Back Fund — tells TMZ his charity got a call from someone promising to deliver Ed’s singing services for a charity concert on the eve of the big game in Houston. Organizers and cops believe the con artist went so far as to forge Ed’s signature on a contract.

Tom Cruise’s mother dies at 80

Tom Cruise‘s mother, Mary Lee South, has died at 80 years old, reps for the actor confirmed to Page Six Monday. South, who reportedly dealt with health issues in recent years, died in her sleep last week, People reported. A memorial was held for her over the weekend at her local Church of Scientology. Cruise, 54, along with his sisters, were present for the service.

Bella Hadid on The Weeknd breakup: ‘Love hurts’

Bella Hadid knows that love hurts. The model, 20, recently talked about her tough breakup from The Weeknd for Teen Vogue’s latest issue. “It was my first breakup — or second, next to the horse — and so public,” Hadid said of calling it quits with The Weeknd after dating the singer for six months last year.

Justin Bieber gets petty about Selena Gomez and the Weeknd

Justin Bieber took a dig at Selena Gomez’s new beau, the Weeknd, during a livestream on Instagram during Sunday night’s Grammys. When asked what his current favorite song is, the bratty pop star replied, “Ummm … ‘Starboy’ by the Weekend,” before laughing for 12 uninterrupted seconds. “Oh s—t, that was funny,” the 22-year-old added. “We gotta end it now. Oh that was too funny.”

Amber Rose insists she and Wiz Khalifa aren’t back together

Despite kissing ex-husband Wiz Khalifa on the lips right as news of her split from “Dancing With the Stars” pro Val Chmerkovskiy hit the presses last week, Amber Rose swears she and the rapper aren’t back together. “Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for [our son] Sebastian,”she wrote on Instagram on Monday. “We’ve been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together.”

Remembering celeb breakups this Valentine’s Day

It’s Valentine’s Day. Think: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Even Madame Tussauds unwaxed Brad and Angelina. Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman? Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac? That Skinnygirl whose p.r. rep means more to her than the guy she’s divorcing? How’s Rosie O’Donnell, who axed her former wife? How’s Mama Kardashian and the ex guy — or gal — she married? Let us not forget that Gingrich is on No. 3. Or Charlie Sheen and anyone.

LIL YACHTY AT THE GRAMMYS I DROPPED $35K To Taste the Rainbow

Lil Yachty paid more to put a fresh grill in his mouth on Grammy night than most women spend on designer gowns for the event. Icebox Diamonds & Watches tells us Yachty reached out last Tuesday and requested a grill to match his vibrant personality. That’s exactly what he got. We’re told each tooth is a different jewel — white, blue and yellow diamonds, red rubies, and green emeralds. It was $35,000 for the pair of grills … and yes, that includes delivery. Icebox says a rep flew to L.A. on Sunday to hand off the rainbow-colored grill to Yachty just a few hours before the show.

