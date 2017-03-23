Celebrity News for March 23rd, 2017

Chance the Rapper to headline Lollapalooza

Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper is planning a return to his hometown of Chicago this summer to headline the Lollapalooza music festival. Other headliners announced Wednesday morning on Lollapalooza’s website include The Killers, Lorde, Arcade Fire, Muse and blink-182. The four-day festival will run Aug. 3-6 in Chicago’s lakefront Grant Park. Lollapalooza called Chance the Rapper’s headlining act a “hero’s homecoming.” He’ll top the festival’s Saturday lineup. Muse and Lorde will play Thursday. The Killers will headline Friday and Arcade Fire will close the festival on Sunday. Lollapalooza celebrated its 25th anniversary last year when it expanded from three to four days. It’s been held in Chicago since 2005. The more than 170-act lineup also includes main-stay artists like Spoon, Ryan Adams, Foster the People and Wiz Khalifa.

Diane Sawyer returns to interview Caitlyn Jenner

Diane Sawyer will revisit Caitlyn Jenner in a special edition of ABC’s “20/20,” two years after their initial interview made global headlines. In 2015, Jenner told Sawyer, “I am a woman” in an exclusive interview that ended months of speculation about the former Olympian, then known as Bruce. Jenner was then in the beginning stages of gender transition. The nervous Jenner began that interview by warning Sawyer that the talk would be an “emotional rollercoaster.” “How do I tell people what I’ve been through?” Jenner told Sawyer. “Today’s the day.”

Richard Simmons laughs off reports he’s transitioning

Richard Simmons‘ private life is unlike anything tabloid speculation has made it out to be. The 68-year-old fitness guru, who has not been seen in public since January 2014, laughed off allegations he is unhappy and is transitioning into a woman. “The other day I told him, ‘There are people who think you are a very overweight, depressed woman.’ And he just laughed,” Simmons’ manager, Michael Catalano, told People. “He’s trim and he has a beard.” Rumors surfaced that the reclusive Simmons was being held hostage by longtime live-in housekeeper Teresa Reveles. Publicist Tom Estey has since called the claims a “complete load of crap.” “She takes impeccable care of Richard. She’s nothing but a blessing to him,” Estey continued. The Los Angeles Police Department visited Simmons earlier this month, confirming that the colorful personality is doing fine.

‘CASH ME OUTSIDE’ GIRL My Mom Didn’t Beat Me THAT’S JUST HOW WE PLAY FIGHT, OKAY?

“Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli denies her mother beat her down a couple years ago … and says it was nothing but friendly play fighting. We got 13-year-old Danielle Wednesday in Bev Hills, and our camera guy asks her straight-up … what was happening in a leaked video that appears to show Barbara Ann brutalizing her child? Danielle goes to bat for her mom, saying the clip doesn’t accurately portray the events of that day … adding there haven’t been further incidents since. Speaking of Barbara … we can’t help but notice she’s nowhere to be seen here.

WWE LEGEND JIM ROSS MY WIFE’S ON LIFE SUPPORT … ‘Catastrophic Brain Injury’

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross says his wife is “being kept alive via life support equipment” after a bad car accident earlier this week … and is now describing her brain injury as “catastrophic.” As we previously reported, Jan Ross was riding her Vespa home from the gym Monday night when she was struck from behind by another car. She was not wearing a helmet and suffered multiple skull fractures. Jim says Jan is still hospitalized in Oklahoma and her life is in serious danger. “We hope that the swelling of Jan’s brain will subside soon as it must for her to survive,” Jim explained in a blog post … “It’s that simple.” “Nonetheless my little, Italian angel who loves her Steelers and all things Pittsburgh is fighting for all’s she worth to save her life.” Jim added, “I will fully admit that there has been no experience in my life that could have prepared me for this life changing week. To see one’s life partner and love of one’s life being kept alive via life support equipment is tragically heartbreaking.” “My wife would be so moved to know how many of you are praying for her.”

EXCELSIOR! Stan Lee is doing much better, expect more cameos



Wyclef Jean ‘scared for my life’ while detained by police

Grammy winner Wyclef Jean was “scared for my life” when Los Angeles police “targeted” him “as a black man” when they mistook him for a robbery suspect, the rapper said Wednesday. “I have family on both sides of the lens but I got a chance to see what happens with a citizen versus a police firsthand, and I have to tell you, I was scared for my life to the point where I could’ve acted different,” Jean said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “And if I acted different, something else would’ve happened.” The former Fugees frontman, 47, was pulled over outside his hotel just after 5 a.m. Tuesday by officers from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department searching for a bandanna-wearing suspect in a recent armed robbery.

US Weekly staffers ‘appalled’ by sendoff email

Us Weekly staffers were appalled by a farewell e-mail sent by Gus Wenner after his dad, company founder Jann Wenner, sold the mag to American Media. Multiple insiders at Us Weekly told us the tone-deaf company-wide missive hurt the feelings of an already suffering staff — who are all in the dark about what will happen to their jobs once the venerable tabloid changes hands — by framing the sale as a boost for Wenner Media. As well as praising the departing workers and success of Us, Gus wrote, “I could not be more excited for the journey ahead and I look forward to working with the incredible people that will bring it to life.”

Elizabeth Olsen steps out with rumored new beau

Elizabeth Olsen‘s spring fling is heating up. On Monday, the “Avengers” beauty strolled through New York on the arm of new beau, singer-songwriter Robbie Arnett. “They are in an exclusive relationship and Lizzie is excited about him,” a source told E! News of the budding romance. “It’s very new though, but they seem to like each other a lot already.” While E! News also confirmed the couple’s relationship status, the insider revealed Olsen, 28, met Arnett while vacationing in Mexico in February. Olsen ended her engagement to actor Boyd Holbrook last January after three years together. She has also been linked to “Avengers” co-star Tom Hiddleston, 36. Reps for Olsen did not immediately return a request for comment.

Selena Gomez Admits She Reads Your Instagram Comments

While it’s easy to imagine that your favorite celebrity probably doesn’t have the time to check their Instagram feed on a regular basis, it turns out they might just be more connected to social media than you’d think — for better or for worse. During an interview with The New York Times about her upcoming Netflix series Thirteen Reasons Why, executive producer Selena Gomez was asked to talk about how social media has evolved over the course of her career, and how this shift has affected her. In response, the singer ended up revealing quite a bit about her social media habits, before admitting that she’s happiest when she isn’t so plugged in.

