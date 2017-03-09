Celebrity News for March 9th, 2017

‘CASH ME OUSSIDE’ GIRL COPS CALLED TO KEEP THE PEACE … After Fight With Mom

The “Cash Me Ousside” girl is back to her pre-Dr. Phil days … because cops say they were called to her house and watched her yell and cuss at her mom right in front of them. Law enforcement sources tell us they were called to Danielle’s Boynton Beach, FL home Tuesday on a call for assistance. Danielle’s 17-year-old friend, who’d allegedly been living with Danielle and her mom, Barbara, got kicked out by Barb and was giving her a hard time on the way out. Cops say Danielle got into it with her mom too … calling her names and cussing at her numerous times. However, things never got physical and cops left without further incident. It’s interesting … Danielle’s friend who got the boot is the same chick Danielle appeared with in Stitches’ video … wonder if mom’s had enough?

‘Panicked’ NBC asked Savannah Guthrie to come back early

Savannah Guthrie cut her maternity leave short by four days, and sources say it’s because brass at “Today” were stressing over ratings. “The show was in a free fall. She initially announced that she’d be returning on March 3, but they were in a panic . . . and called her back early,” an industry insider told Page Six. Guthrie surprised Matt Lauer on-air last week, days after Lester Holt and Bryant Gumbel filled in as co-hosts. “Their bro-show didn’t work. They needed Savannah to bail them out, so they rushed her from maternity leave. NBC claimed it was because of the influx of news, but the reality is that the show was down double-digits and they needed her,” the source said.

Man Posing As Justin Bieber Charged With 900+ Child Sex Offences

A 42-year-old Australian man has been charged with 931 child sex offences after allegedly posing as Justin Bieber online to groom young fans. Queensland Police claimed the man had used Facebook and Skype to pose as the Canadian pop singer, and allege his offences stretch back to at least 2007. “Police are asking Justin Bieber fans and their parents to be extra vigilant when using the internet after a man was charged with multiple serious offences after posing as the singer online,” police said in a statement. “Detectives from [online child abuse squad] Argos had been investigating a man who allegedly posed as Justin online in order to solicit explicit images from young children.”

‘Elf’ actor pleads not guilty in alleged airport assault

Actor and comedian Faizon Love has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge after an alleged altercation with a valet at the Columbus airport. Love pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Franklin County Municipal Court and was released on $2,000 bond. He was arrested Tuesday and jailed overnight after authorities alleged he argued with the 24-year-old man and assaulted him in a baggage claim area. Authorities say Love grabbed the man behind the neck and threw him to the ground and into a desk, then pushed him down when he tried to get up. Video of the altercation was released Wednesday.

FAIZON LOVE COMEDY CLUB WINS BIG AFTER ARREST!

Faizon Love beating the crap out of a valet, and getting arrested in Ohio is really good for biz … based on ticket sales for his next stand-up show. As we reported, Faizon was arrested Tuesday after the brutal attack — captured on surveillance video. The arrest came 8 days before his headlining gig at Funny Bone Comedy Club in Columbus. Perfect timing. Management at the club says they sold nearly 100 tickets on Wednesday alone … the day after the comedian’s arrest. By comparison, they only sold 24 tickets the day before. The spike puts his 2 scheduled shows on March 15 at just over 80% capacity. Also, management says no one’s asked for a refund yet. As they say, no such thing as bad publicity. Although Faizon’s lawyer might beg to differ.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are dating

Call them J-Rod! Or is it A.Lo? Jennifer Lopez and former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez are dating, Page Six exclusively confirmed on Wednesday. A source told us of the new power couple, “They have been seeing each other for a few months — and were together in LA this past weekend.” The insider added: “They are really into each other because they have so much in common — from their Latin roots, to their love of New York, and their kids.” Rodriguez, 41, was also reportedly recently backstage at one of J.Lo’s Las Vegas gigs during her “All I Have” residency at Planet Hollywood. She liked an Instagram image that Rodriguez posted on Wednesday announcing he’d joined Fox Sports as a full-time baseball analyst.

Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Might Not Be Getting Divorced After All

We’re going to file this one under “Please let this be true.” It’s been nearly two years since Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced their split after 10 years of marriage, but according to sources close to the couple, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. Garner and Affleck have reportedly called off their divorce for the time being and are working on their marriage together, People reports. Whispers of a reconciliation have been swirling ever since their separation, as the two have been regularly spotted in public together with their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. “Jen has called off the divorce,” a source allegedly close to Garner told the magazine. “She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.” Read More Tarek El Moussa ‘will always love’ Christina Despite their divorce, “Flip or Flop” stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa still plan to get together each holiday season. “[We’ll] probably always spend the holidays together,” Tarek, 35, told People. “We’re getting through this by staying great friends and being the best parents possible. Divorced couples who fight their whole lives really mess up their kids. We had a talk and said, ‘We still want the kids to understand we’re a unit — that we’re still a family even if we’re not together.’” Tarek and Christina, 33, separated in May after an incident in which police seized guns from their shared home, which they later said was an “unfortunate misunderstanding.” Tarek filed for divorce from Christina in January. Read More Is Prince Harry waxing his body hair for Meghan Markle? Prince Harry has been mocked by pals for waxing his chest since dating Meghan Markle. The royal, 32, had always sported a rugged, hairy look, until he got together with the actress last summer. But now his chest is super smooth, leading to jibes from close pals that he’s gone “all LA” now that he’s seeing a glamorous US TV star. A source said: “Harry’s been seen as a ‘man’s man’ all his adult life, so this has come as shock to his close friends. They all think his new grooming methods are to down to his desire to look his shiny best for Meghan. His chest is now like something you’d see from guys in ‘Baywatch’ — but without the tan.” Read More Dr. Drew doesn’t think George Michael died of natural causes Dr. Drew Pinsky doesn’t care what the coroner’s report says, he doesn’t think George Michael died of natural causes. “[The coroner] said he died of natural causes. That’s factually inaccurate. That’s factually not consistent with what the pathologist reported, which is that he had a congestive cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, which is an intrinsic disease of the muscle that a 53-year-old man should not have,” the practicing physician and television personality told TMZ on Tuesday night. “That is not a natural thing.” Earlier in the day, Darren Salter, the senior coroner of Oxfordshire in southern England ruled that the “Faith” singer — who passed away on Christmas Day at age 53 — died of “dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.” Read More