Geek News for March 9th, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Luke’s first words revealed to Disney shareholders

The first footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been shown to Disney shareholders at the company’s annual meeting. The Los Angeles Times reports that the footage shown at the meeting, held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, featured the resolution to the cliffhanger at the end of The Force Awakens, where the film’s protagonist, Rey (Daisy Ridley), encounters Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) at his secluded cliffside hiding place. In the brief clip shown, Luke asks Rey: “Who are you?” Rey responds by skilfully handing him her lightsaber.

Read More

Disney CEO Bob Iger Addresses Participation in Trump Task Force

Disney CEO Bob Iger on Wednesday spoke about his ties to President Donald Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum. “I made a decision that I thought was in the best interests of our company and of our industry, to have an opportunity to express points of view directly to the President of the United States and to his administration,” Iger told the Walt Disney’s Co.’s annual shareholders meeting in Denver.

Read More

Why Netflix’s ‘Iron Fist’ is a disappointing failure.

Arguably, Netflix’s fourth Marvel series, “Iron Fist,” was the streaming company’s most highly anticipated of the franchise. Under great scrutiny from critics and fans, the series definitely falls short of great promises made by both Netflix and Marvel.

Read More

Wonder Woman‘s Director Teases an Amazing Throwback

“It ended up being very Superman. For me it’s Casablanca a lot. It came up a lot. And Indiana Jones. It’s those three films. It’s a classic film. We’re making a classic film. We care about humor. We care about epic. We care about heroicism. We care about arc and story. Make it elegant. Go for it. Don’t hold back. Just try for that pocket all the time. Really those three films with a kind of war hero, who Steve Trevor is. Indiana Jones or Rick from Casablanca meets Wonder Woman and I’m in.”

Read More

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Finds Its Captain In Jason Isaacs

Former Awake and Dig star Jason Isaacs has been cast in Star Trek: Discovery for CBS All Access as Captain Lorca, Captain of the Starship Discovery. It is a major role opposite lead Sonequa Martin- Green in the series, which eyes a debut in late summer or fall.

Read More

Kong: Skull Island has a post-credits scene and here’s what it is (SPOILERS, obviously!)

Bleeding Cool has a detailed report on the post-credits scene, and as expected, it will reportedly set up a wider world of monsters. The scene apparently features a briefing set after the events of the film, where it’s revealed that Kong is not the only monster in the world. Then they drop some ancient drawings of a few … familiar creatures. The final moment? Godzilla’s roar. Boom.

Read More

Patrick Stewart teases Professor X in Deadpool 2, openness to Legion cameo

During an interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Stewart hedged a bit on his previous comments that Logan was his final farewell to the character of Professor X. When asked if there was any chance we could see Xavier again, he teased there have been some rumblings about Deadpool — but he couldn’t say anything else. Stewart also said he would be game for a cameo role in FX’s Legion, which focuses on (at least in comic canon) Xavier’s son. The parentage has been left open in the series up to this point.

Read More