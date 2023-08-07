Geek News for August 7th, 2023

New Asokah Tana Trailer

After the fall of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. via IMDb

Director: Dave Filoni

Starring: Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Wes Chatham

Star Trek Strange New Worlds Musical Episode

A prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, the show follows the crew of the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike. via IMDb

Directors: Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet

Starring: Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Christina Chong

Amazon Invincible Season 2 – Splitting into 2 parts

An adult animated series based on the Skybound/Image comic about a teenager whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. via IMDb

Creators: Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley, and Cory Walker

Starring: Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh

Zachary Levi Talking Bad About the Strike

Zachary Levi has called the SAG-AFTRA strike “Dumb” but was it taken out of context? He had said “I’m not allowed to talk about … this is so dumb. I’m not allowed to talk about any of my previous work,” (Yahoo). Though this wasn’t a good thing to say he has since said “We need to be striking, we should have done this years ago.” (Yahoo)

Gen Con – Heist $300,000 Worth of Cards Stolen

Before doors opened for the 2023 Gen Con gaming conference in Indian a pallet of gaming cards was stolen. they are asking for the guests’ help “Anyone with information about what happened or the location of the stolen property should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477(TIPS) to remain anonymous.” (Indy Star).

