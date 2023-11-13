Geek News on the Radio for November 13th, 2023

DEAD BOY DETECTIVES | Official Trailer | Sandman Spin-off

No official release date, but will debut on Netflix!

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire | Official Trailer

A new universe awaits on Netflix, starting December 22.

‘Coyote vs. Acme’ to be sold instead of cancelled Warner Bros.

Will Forte said, "It was so fun to make this. It came out of this article that I think is decades old. Wiley Coyote is suing the Acme Corporation because of all the different contraptions that have exploded in his face, and stuff like that."

Toy Hall of Fame Winners

Class of 2023 Features: Baseball Cards, Cornpopper, and Cabbage Patch Kids.