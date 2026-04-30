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Geek News on the Radio April 30th, 2026

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House of the Dragon (season three)

Django/Zorro Crossover Movie

Following the massive success of Django Unchained in 2012, Quentin Tarantino co-wrote a comic series that served both as a sequel to the movie and a crossover with Zorro. Since then, fans have been clamoring for the crossover to happen on the big screen, given the iconic status of both characters.

 

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Gerry Conway, Former Marvel Comics Editor sadly passes At 73

Gerry Conway, the former Marvel editor-in-chief who co-created “The Punisher” and worked on Spider-Man, Avengers, Iron Man and Captain Marvel comic book stories, has died.

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Roger Sweet, Original Creator of  the He-Man Character passes away at 91

Roger Sweet, known for having created He-Man in the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series, has died at the age of 91. His wife confirms the toy designer died in a care home following a battle with dementia.

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