Geek News on the Radio for December 2nd, 2024

Nosferatu Popcorn Bucket

Available December 18th at AMC Theaters for $30.99 with popcorn or $25.99 for just the bucket.

Skeleton Crew: Star Wars released today

The new Star Wars TV show is set to have the first two episodes drop on Disney+ today.

Live action Voltron movie cast

More big names have been added to the cast of the production of the Voltron movie coming soon. Read more here!

Mighty Mouse with Ryan Reynolds

The 1942 cartoon is set to come to theaters with the help of the Ryan Reynolds production team! Read more here!