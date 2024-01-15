Geek News on the Radio for January 15th, 2024

Godzilla Minus One

Minus One has now made $50.6 million in the US, in turn becoming the country's highest-grossing Japanese language film in live-action. 5th highest non-English grossing film on record in the United States.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Jon Favreau tapped to direct an adventure that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has called 'a perfect fit for the big screen.' Nothing is set in stone but we are excited to see where this goes.

Deadpool 3 – Only Marvel movie to be Released

Disney has recently confirmed a shake-up of upcoming film release dates, and it means the impending Deadpool 3 is set to be the only Disney MCU film to arrive during 2024.

Bride of Frankenstein in Production

Maggie Gyllenhaal, known for her acting career, will be directing a Netflix remake of the classic horror film Bride of Frankenstein. The film will star Christian Bale and Peter Sarsgaard among others.

Alien TV Series

Though plot details are being kept under wraps, Hawley's "Alien" series is set on Earth and roughly 70 years in future, predating the original film series.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Claim of his Best Performance

He said, "I felt so exposed after being in the cocoon of Marvel where I think I did some of the best work I will ever do, but it went a little bit unnoticed because of the genre. [I] did myself a favor, because the rug was pulled so definitively out from underneath me, and all the things that I was leaning on, as opposed to what my understanding of confidence and security was, boy did they evaporate. And it rendered me teachable."