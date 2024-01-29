Geek News on the Radio for January 29th, 2024

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE – Official Trailer

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is exclusively in movie theaters March 22.

Dune Part 2: Popcorn Bucket

Enough said. Read more here!

Dune 2 – Sneak Peek

With Tenant back in Theatres they hope you want Dune 2 enough to watch Tenant. Read more here!

Thunderbolts – Lewis Pollman to replace Steven Yuen

Yeun was attached to Thunderbolts in February 2023, though Marvel did not officially announce his casting. Read more here!

Solar Opposites – Valentine’s Special

G

Premiering February 5 on Hulu.

Johnathan Frakes directing Deathlands

Star Trek icon Jonathan Frakes is to direct a 10-part series based on novel and audio book Deathlands. Read more here!

Chris Pratt to star in Mercy

According to Deadline, Mercy is “set in the near future when capital crime has increased,” following “a detective (Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence. Read more here!

James Gun – No Superman Backstory

When a fan asked about a Superman backstory on social media platform Threads, James Gunn replied, “None.” Read more here!