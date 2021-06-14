Geek News on the Radio for June 14th, 2021

Return to the 80’s with ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’

Kevin Bacon cast as the villain in the ‘Toxic Avenger’ reboot

His role as the villain is being kept secret at the moment while the production is expected to start sometime this month.

via Coming Soon

Jameela Jamil cast as Titania, the villain of ‘She-Hulk’

The Disney+ series will join the many other Marvel shows like WandaVision and Loki.

via The Star

Stephen King’s killer car Christine is getting a remake

The remake is being produced by Jason Blum, of Blumhouse Productions fame.

via Cinema Blend