Geek News on the Radio for June 14th, 2021

Return to the 80’s with ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’
Kevin Bacon cast as the villain in the ‘Toxic Avenger’ reboot
His role as the villain is being kept secret at the moment while the production is expected to start sometime this month.
Jameela Jamil cast as Titania, the villain of ‘She-Hulk’
The Disney+ series will join the many other Marvel shows like WandaVision and Loki.
Stephen King’s killer car Christine is getting a remake
The remake is being produced by Jason Blum, of Blumhouse Productions fame.
