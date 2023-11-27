Geek News on the Radio for November 27th, 2023

Superman: Legacy – New Castings

Jimmy Olsen by Skyler Gisondo, Ms. Tesmacher by Sara Sampaio, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. DC Co-CEO stated “After auditioning hundreds of folks for both of these roles, we finally found perfect fits with both Skyler Gisondo and Sara Sampaio! Can’t wait for you guys to see them in action in the summer of ’25!” Read more here!

Rebooting – ‘The Saint‘

Doug liman to direct ‘The Saint’, and it’s reimagining is gaining some serious momentum! Read more here!

Veteran of Star Wars Promotion

Dave Filoni Named Chief Creative Officer At Lucasfilm. Read more here!

How Important IS Physical Media

Paramount Plus has lost the most cinematic content compared to other platforms, Bestbuy won’t carry physical movies by 2024, and more! Read more here!

Tim Burton – ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ – Sequel

He does NOT want to ruin ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ he said, “To me, the movie is very important. I’ve done sequels, I’ve done other things, I’ve done reboots, I’ve done all that s—, right? I don’t want that to happen to this.” Read more here!