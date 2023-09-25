Geek News on the Radio for September 25th, 2023

Studios and Writers Reached a Deal. Here’s What Happens Next

Before Hollywood gets fully back to work, writers need to vote on the tentative agreement, and talks between companies and striking actors must restart.

Neil Patrick Harris is gunning for David Tennant in new Doctor Who trailer

Paranormal Activity Is Being Turned Into a Stage Play

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Simon Friend has purchased the licensing rights to turn Paramount’s Paranormal Activity into a stage play. The adaptation, which is described as being in “early development,” is written by Levi Holloway.

