Geek News on the Radio for September 9th, 2024

MAX Salem’s Lot First Look

A first look at HBO Max doing a remake of the Stephen King classic!

Agatha All Along Vintage Trailer

Coming September 18th to Disney+

Star Trek Lower Decks Final Season Trailer

Coming October 24th!

Vision Quest show coming

Marvel has a spinoff of Wanda Vision coming called Vision Quest. Read more here!

Beetlejuice cartoon streaming

The cartoon of the hit movie is going to be available to stream! Read more here!

Ice Cream Man horror anthology

The comic Ice Cream Man is coming to life with a movie! Read more here!

He Man live action movie

Many people are getting more excited with the Masters of the Universe movie coming soon because of the casting! Read more here!

The Boys prequel series

Everyone loves The Boys! Well here comes a prequel series! Read more here!

Twilight Animated Series

A series based on the Midnight Sun book in the Twilight universe is getting a show! Read more here!