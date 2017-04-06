Geek News for April 6th, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Officially Rated PG-13

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 receives an official PG-13 rating. The film is just a month away from its May 5 premiere and promises to be another thrilling addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The original Guardians of the Galaxy boasted one of the MCU’s most distinctive blends of action and humor, the latter often toeing the line in terms of vulgarity. The comic interplay between the main characters, in particular, took the MCU to hilarious new heights. The first Guardians of the Galaxy’s slight tilt toward mature content earned it a PG-13 rating, which came as no surprise to viewers after watching it. The film’s mild violence alone was worthy of the rating, but the sometimes dirty language killed its chances of a PG rating for good. But Guardians of the Galaxy fans will likely be pleased to know that the sequel’s rating will not change. Twitter account Stitch Kingdom announced on Tuesday that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is officially rated PG-13 for “sequences of sci-fi action and violence, language, and brief suggestive content.” The explanation for the rating is slightly different from that of the first Guardians of the Galaxy, which was rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language.”

Marvel’s ‘New Warriors’ is bringing Squirrel Girl to TV

We all know the powerful and popular Avengers, but what about the heroes with unimpressive powers and awkward social skills? Meet Marvel’s “New Warriors” — young adult heroes who are just venturing into adulthood with not-so-super powers and a lot to learn. “New Warriors” is Marvel’s first live-action comedy. The first of its ten 30-minute episodes will debut in 2018 on Freeform TV. Kevin Biegel — who is best known for his comedy series “Cougar Town” — will serve as the series showrunner. “Not quite super, not yet heroes, Marvel’s ‘New Warriors’ is about that time in your life when you first enter adulthood and feel like you can do everything and nothing at once — except in this world, bad guys can be as terrifying as bad dates,” according to Marvel.com. The series will focus on six young people “with powers and abilities on the opposite end of the spectrum of the Avengers” — living and working together.

Michael Bay Says There Are 14 Transformers Movies Already Written and My Eyes Are Not Ready

At CinemaCon last week, Michael Bay was asked if he was actually going to be leaving the Transformers franchise this time. He not only said that he’d like to do one more, but that there were already 14 stories ready to go in that universe. Speaking with MTV’s Josh Horowitz, Bay answered the question about whether or not he was leaving by waffling a bit. He then said that there would be Easter eggs in The Last Knight that would connect to “different things to come.” Bay’s most alarming response was to questions about the spinoffs planned to turn Transformers into a bona fide cinematic universe. The director said, “There are fourteen stories written. And there’s good stuff. So, I would like to do one of them, though.”

Another Twist in the Saga of Daniel Craig’s Bond Future

There’s new details about a planet in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. A familiar Dino will return for Jurassic World 2. Steven Moffat teases a rather unorthodox, yet humongous, Doctor Who spoiler. Iain Glen discusses Jorah’s future on Game of Thrones. Plus, rumors of a returning foe for Jessica Jones season 2. Spoilers now! After all the will-he-wont-he hubbub of discussion surrounding Craig’s post-Spectre future with the franchise, Page Six reports producer Barbara Broccoli has “just about persuaded” the actor to do a final Bond film after backing his off-Broadway production of Othello. On top of that, their source added, “Barbara Broccoli doesn’t like [previous alleged favorite] Tom Hiddleston, he’s a bit too smug and not tough enough to play James Bond.” Ooh err.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg to Adapt Robert Kirkman Comic ‘Invincible’ for Universal (Exclusive)

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are teaming up with Robert Kirkman to bring the Walking Dead creator’s comic book Invincible to the big screen for Universal. Rogen and Goldberg will write, direct and produce the adaptation of the comic, which has been continually published since 2003. Kirkman will also produce, via his shingle Skybound Entertainment and his Skybound cohorts David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. The project falls under Skybound’s first-look deal with Universal. James Weaver, a principal with Rogen and Goldberg at their banner Point Grey, also will produce. Invincible is Kirkman’s second-longest running title after The Walking Dead and follows Mark Grayson, a normal high school student with just one difference between him and his peers — his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, and he, too, will inherit his own set of superpowers.

Pierce Brosnan Denies Deadpool 2 Cable Casting Rumor

The actor recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his new AMC show The Son. At one point, Jimmy Kimmel brought out a copy of the famed photo, which features Hugh Jackman, Pierce Brosnan and Ryan Reynolds in a hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil pose. Brosnan was very aware of the rumors that he was in the running to play Cable that spawned from this photo, but he quickly denied them. Here is what he had to say. “Not true. Nothing’s come my way yet. It was completely made up. We were sitting waiting for a plane, the three of us, and the guys said, ‘Quick! Let’s get a photograph.’ Jumped in the middle and Mr. Reynolds said, ‘Let’s do three wise monkeys.’ Put it out there and it went viral”

