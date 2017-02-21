Geek News for February 21st, 2017

Director James Mangold Exclusive LOGAN Interview (2017) Hugh Jackman Wolverine Movie HD Watch Here

KEVIN SMITH MAKING SAM AND TWITCH TV SERIES BASED ON SPAWN CHARACTERS

Deadline reports Smith is attached to direct, write, and executive produce a show about Sam and Twitch. Created by Tod McFarlane, the two characters are NYPD homicide detectives who first made their debut in the Spawn comics helping out the titular anti-hero. Due to their popularity, they eventually received their own comic book series where the duo go up against an occult and try to solve several grizzly crimes.

Tracy Morgan Answers an Age-Old Question: Who Is Captain Kirk’s Best Friend?

Thanks to Tracy Morgan, the set of Fist Fight was an educational one. Director Richie Keen stopped by The Hollywood Reporter to talk about his new R-rated comedy, which stars Charlie Day and Ice Cube as high school teachers that are fated to fight on the last day of school. During filming, Keen remembers Morgan dispensing his wisdom to his co-stars, as well as the hundreds of teenage extras on-set. “Tracy Morgan would finish a scene, he’d take off his button down shirt and his mic and would be walking around in a tank top going, ‘Who’s Captain Kirk’s best friend?’ ”

DC Comics To Do To Looney Tunes What They’ve Done To Hanna-Barbera, From ComicsPRO

Now, announced to retailers at ComicsPRO, DC Comics is to do the same to the Looney Toons, also owned by Warner Bros. So that’s Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Tweety Bird, Sylvester the Cat, Yosemite Sam, Foghorn Leghorn, Marvin the Martian, Pepé Le Pew, Speedy Gonzales, Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner, the Tasmanian Devil and many others.

ANOTHER DIRECTOR HAS REPORTEDLY LEFT ‘THE BATMAN’

Well, that didn’t last long. A week after Cloverfield and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves was reported to be in talks to direct The Batman, the upcoming solo movie featuring DC Comics’ famous Dark Knight, the filmmaker has reportedly backed out of talks with studio Warner Bros. Pictures.

