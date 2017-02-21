Celebrity News for February 21st, 2017

Artist and model Frances Bean Cobain shared a note on Instagram Monday, honoring her father, Kurt Cobain, on what would have been his 50th birthday. “You are loved and you are missed,” she wrote. “Thank you for giving me the gift of life.” Frances Bean Cobain is the daughter of the late Nirvana frontman and Hole singer Courtney Love. She appears alongside her father in the 2015 HBO documentary Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck.

Kurt Cobain died in 1994 at the age of 27.

Fire at Ryan Seacrest’s mansion

Ryan Seacrest‘s Beverly Hills mansion was the scene of a fire on Sunday night. “Fire last night at the house- thank god everyone is ok,” the 42-year-old radio host wrote alongside a photo of charred remains and debris. According to TMZ, it was an electrical fire off Seacrest’s driveway. In 2012, Seacrest reportedly bought Ellen DeGeneres’ $49 million Beverly Hills estate. The home, which boasts three guest houses, sits on 2.87 acres of land. A rep for Seacrest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AARON CARTER I WASN’T RACIST DURING ATTACK … Ask Mis Amigos Mexican

Aaron Carter’s got a message for the guy who attacked him and accused him of being racist — Me encanta los Mexicanos! Aaron flaunted his Mexican credentials, saying he has a “100% Mexican manager and she is basically my adopted mom. And my ex girlfriend Myra 3rd generation Mexican.” His rant continued, “I also learned Spanish so I could speak with her parents who weren’t fluent in English.” He also says his attacker used the n-word on Twitter a couple years ago. As Aaron put it … “And I’m the racist?” TMZ broke the story … as security removed the attacker, who is Latino, Aaron yelled, “Bye Felipe!” Aaron insists he was just doing the male version of “Bye Felicia!”

AARON CARTER ATTACKER He IS Racist … NEEDS TO SAY SORRY TO MY WHOLE TOWN

The guy who ambushed Aaron Carter because he felt the singer made a racial slur against his bandmate is doubling down … and demanding an apology. Haze Carbajal tells us … he’s certain Carter’s “Bye Felipe” was a racist comment because he and his fellow ILL State band members were the only Hispanics at the show. He says he was offended … and had no choice but to retaliate. Despite allegedly sending Aaron to the ER, Haze wants the singer to apologize for disrespecting his people. He also threw some major shade at Aaron’s “fame.” Carter maintains he didn’t say anything racist.

David Cassidy is fighting memory loss

Former “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy says he’s struggling with memory loss. The 66-year-old actor-singer tells People magazine his family has a history of dementia and he sensed “this was coming.” He says for now he wants to stay focused and “enjoy life.” Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy. He’s the stepson of actress and fellow “Partridge Family” star Shirley Jones.

Charlie Rose out and about after heart surgery

Charlie Rose was back on the scene on the Upper East Side just days after undergoing heart surgery. Spies said he was at Nello on Sunday having lunch. Then on Monday, he ate breakfast at Cipriani with his “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King. “Ding ding ding! How good does @Charlierose look! What heart surgery? Met for breakfast @cipriani aka Charlie’s kitchen,” King wrote on Instagram, noting that both wore red for the outing. On Feb. 10, Rose was said to be “resting comfortably” following surgery to replace a valve in his heart. King said Rose was excited to get back to work soon after his procedure.

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s fight isn’t happening

It looks like fans won’t be seeing Chris Brown and Soulja Boy duke it out in the ring as promised. “Chris brown manager call my manager last night sand [sic] said the fight is off and he’s not signing contract. Don’t ask me about the s–t no more,” Soulja Boy tweeted on Monday. He added, “I aint gon say he a bitch or he shook or nothing. I’m just gon say he don’t wanna fight. simple. I can’t force him to sign the s–t.” The 26-year-old rapper then started retweeting fans who wrote things like “Breezy chickened,” and “CB ain’t want the pressure.”

Drake getting flirty with model Winnie Harlow?

Drake has fueled speculation his romance with Jennifer Lopez is officially over by flirting with Winnie Harlow at an all-night party. The model darted from London club Cirque Le Soir to join Drake at celeb hotspot Libertine where he hosted a private party until 5 a.m. on Sunday morning. A fellow partygoer said: “Jourdan Dunn and Adriana Lima were also at the bash but Drake only had eyes for Winnie. The pair were spotted chatting and dancing together at the party that went on until the early hours. Winnie’s night started at Cirque but she quickly left fellow model Kendall Jenner in the club to meet up with Drake at the nearby venue.

Paris Hilton dating ‘Leftovers’ actor Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton has a new boyfriend: “The Leftovers” actor Chris Zylka. Sources close to the couple tell Page Six they are head over heels for each other. We’re also told, “They have never been happier and they make the perfect couple.” Romance buzz started when the 36-year-old hotel heiress posted three very cozy Instagram snaps of herself with Zylka on Sunday. “My #Valentine,” she captioned one of the shots, adding in another, “The best feeling is when someone looks at you like you are magic…”

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are ‘madly in love’

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are getting serious, sources say, after Page Six reported the duo fell for each other while playing Mary Magdalene and Jesus Christ. “They are madly in love,” says a source. “His friends are like, ‘Forget it, it is on.’ ” Another source saw the pair recently looking very cozy on a flight together. Page Six first reported the pair were holed up at a desert spa together over Golden Globes weekend. This month they were also seen together grocery shopping in LA.

