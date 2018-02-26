Geek News on the Radio for February 26th, 2018

More Updates From What Could’ve Been in Joss Whedon’s Batgirl Movie

J.J. Abrams has his Star Wars: Episode IX script. Meet Mrs. Whatsit in a new Wrinkle in Time clip. Another member of the Doom Patrol joins Titans. Roy Harper returns in new pictures from Arrow. Plus, tons of new looks at Tomb Raider, and Netflix’s Sabrina show casts a major villain. To me, my Spoilers!

Jessica Chastain in talks to star in ‘It’ sequel

Jessica Chastain is in negotiations to star in the sequel to the horror flick It as the adult version of Beverly, sources tell Variety. Director Andy Muschietti is expected to return, though his deal to helm has not yet closed. Gary Dauberman will pen the script. Beverly was played by Sophia Lillis in the 2017 horror hit.

Mark Hamill May Have Landed a Role in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ over Twitter

Twitter is, at once, the worst thing that’s ever happened to humanity and the best thing that’s ever happened to humanity. There are many good things that have come from the connectedness of the social media platform, and also many awful, terrible things. So here’s a story that falls into the former category.

Shatner Burns Hamill Over Walk of Fame Star and It’s Hilarious

Mark Hamill is finally getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and William Shatner decided to sarcastically welcome him to the neighborhood. Shatner was awarded his star back in 1983 for his legendary work as Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek and the 86-year old is out on social media sparking the Star Wars vs. Star Trek debate all over again with a joking message to Mark Hamill. Hamill took it all in good humor and gave William Shatner a fitting response.

