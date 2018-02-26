Boner Fight for February 26th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: A GOOD FIGHT IS WORTH SAVING.

A high school teacher in Texas has been suspended after recording a fight between students instead of stopping it. The teacher from McKinney High School in McKinney, Texas, is on administrative leave after a video surfaced of him recording a school fight, according to the school district. The video shows two unidentified students fighting while the male teacher stands back and films the interaction on his phone. The incident was reported to the school district on Wednesday and the teacher was put on leave until officials could investigate the matter.

Boner Candidate #2: MY LAST NAME IS INK. WHAT ELSE WAS I TO DO?

A man has gone to ink-redible lengths to cover his entire body in black tattoos, including his eyeballs and the inside of his lips. Eli Ink, a 27-year-old tattoo artist from Brighton, has undergone a 10-year transformation to turn himself into a walking exhibition of his tats. Ink uses several coats of black coloring to permanently blacken his skin. He also implanted huge stretchers in his nose and under his bottom lip as part of his body-modification process. The artist even went as far as dying his eyes to complete the striking look.

