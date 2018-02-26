Bill Frost on TV for February 26th, 2018

Good Girls (Series Debut, Monday Feb 26, NBC)
Living Biblically (Series Debut, Monday Feb 26, CBS)
Trouble No More (Special, Monday Feb 26, Cinemax)
McMafia (Series Debut, Monday Feb 26, AMC)
Shoot the Messenger (Series Debut, Monday Feb 26, WGN America)
Final Space (Series Debut, Monday Feb 26, TBS)
Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac & The Notorious B.I.G. (Series Debut, Tuesday Feb 27, USA)
The Looming Tower (Series Debut, Wednesday Feb 28, Hulu)
Atlanta (Season 2 Premiere, Thursday March 1, FX)
The 90th Annual Academy Awards (Special, Sunday March 4, ABC)
